BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.
BOX Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in BOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BOX by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
