BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.

BOX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in BOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BOX by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.