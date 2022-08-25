Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $195,115.17 and approximately $27,305.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00076887 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.