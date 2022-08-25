Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) versus Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies -7.18% -5.79% -3.15% Q2 -19.84% -9.16% -3.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.0% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Q2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Q2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $471.40 million 5.44 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.98 Q2 $498.72 million 4.87 -$112.75 million ($1.86) -22.78

Bottomline Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bottomline Technologies and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 7 0 0 1.88 Q2 0 3 6 0 2.67

Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $54.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $71.92, indicating a potential upside of 70.54%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

About Bottomline Technologies

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture. It also provides Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; ClickSWITCH allows financial institutions to direct deposits to the end user. Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals; Q2 Cloud Lending, a digital lending and leasing platform; PrecisionLender platform, a cloud-based, data-driven sales enablement, pricing, and portfolio management solution; and Q2 BaaS, a portfolio of open API financial services. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.