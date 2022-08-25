Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,995 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 52.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after buying an additional 1,057,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after buying an additional 817,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

