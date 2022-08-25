Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,576,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

