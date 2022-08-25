Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,059,000 after acquiring an additional 379,175 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Shares of NTRS opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

