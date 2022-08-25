Boston Family Office LLC Sells 382 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

