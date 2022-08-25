Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

