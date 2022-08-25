Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

