Boston Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.