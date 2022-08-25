Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 1,181 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

