Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 203,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Shares of SNPS opened at $361.32 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.87 and its 200 day moving average is $315.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

