Boston Family Office LLC Buys 572 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $380.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.20 and a 200-day moving average of $382.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

