Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.40 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001511 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $29.46 million and $3.40 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00228415 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00454229 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

