Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,990.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,891.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,113.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

