Bonfida Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.72 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $20.71 million and $10.72 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765716 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonfida

