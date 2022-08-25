BOMB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $133,644.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $237,139.11 and $133,644.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,185 coins and its circulating supply is 890,397 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

