Boit C F David Sells 467 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boit C F David trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.1% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,071. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.14.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.



