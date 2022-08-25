Boit C F David Sells 200 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boit C F David decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYC stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.71. 1,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,974. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.92.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.