Boit C F David Sells 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boit C F David cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.2% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after buying an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $80.83. 37,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,313. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.