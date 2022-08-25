Boit C F David Sells 1,444 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boit C F David cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.9% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,647 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 241,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 719,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,010,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 651,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,094,732. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

