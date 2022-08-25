Boit C F David Has $8.35 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boit C F David decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 5.5% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,320,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $409.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

