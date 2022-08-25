Boit C F David Has $192,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boit C F David reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Boeing were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:BA traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,449. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

