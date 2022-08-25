Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

