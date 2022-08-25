Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.