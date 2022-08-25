BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,000 shares, a growth of 2,194.7% from the July 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($63.57) to €64.30 ($65.61) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($61.22) to €63.00 ($64.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($69.39) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

BNPQY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 324,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

