BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $60.13 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52.

