BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Trading 0.2% Higher

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.04. 98,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.01.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.07.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.