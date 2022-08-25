BMO Capital Markets Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $270.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $226.06 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.41.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

