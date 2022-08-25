Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.87. 10,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.80 and its 200-day moving average is $239.13.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

