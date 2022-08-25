Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 102,780 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,780 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 35,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,390. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

