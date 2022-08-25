Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,766 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,168,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 675,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 482,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,900,072. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

