Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 74,945 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 899.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 529,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 662,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,849,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 68,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

