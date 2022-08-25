Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,342 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 291.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.19. 36,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,648. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

