Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.33. 389,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,780. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

