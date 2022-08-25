Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,923,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,295,000 after buying an additional 61,913 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,104. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.99.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

