Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 923.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,005 shares during the period. Nordstrom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 459,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

