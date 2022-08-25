Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.