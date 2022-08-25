Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,229 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.