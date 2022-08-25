Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.56 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $3,730.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

