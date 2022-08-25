Bleichroeder LP Takes Position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Barfresh Food Group makes up about 0.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bleichroeder LP owned about 5.61% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:BRFH remained flat at $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 25.23% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

