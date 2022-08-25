Bleichroeder LP Sells 276,346 Shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Bleichroeder LP lessened its holdings in shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,346 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.75% of iSpecimen worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. iSpecimen Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

