Bleichroeder LP Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bleichroeder LP cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,169.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. 103,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,035,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

