Bleichroeder LP Purchases New Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,575,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000. CompoSecure makes up 2.0% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bleichroeder LP owned 10.50% of CompoSecure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 10,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,366,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,366,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault bought 7,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.36. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,292.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $168,826 and sold 275,862 shares valued at $1,692,006. Insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

