Bleichroeder LP Purchases 21,998 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the period. OptiNose comprises 1.6% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 881,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Trading Up 3.5 %

OptiNose stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.07. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.