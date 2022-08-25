Bleichroeder LP Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.42% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1,490.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 10.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 51,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

