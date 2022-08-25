Bleichroeder LP Has $365,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Roblox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. 177,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,528,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,877,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,860.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,877,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

