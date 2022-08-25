Bleichroeder LP Has $186,000 Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Bleichroeder LP lessened its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $8,797,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 5.7 %

SAVA stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 19,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,238. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,975. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.