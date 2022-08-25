Bleichroeder LP Cuts Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bleichroeder LP trimmed its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,737 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 0.06% of Stride worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Stride by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 588,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LRN traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 12,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

