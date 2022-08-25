Bleichroeder LP Buys 500,000 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. comprises approximately 2.1% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TV. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.9 %

TV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Several analysts have commented on TV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

