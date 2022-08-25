Bleichroeder LP Acquires 3,609,707 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 1,443.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. CTI BioPharma comprises 3.2% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock worth $45,729,572. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,167. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

